Pembina Weighing Future Investment Options For Petrochemical Complex

As highlighted in the recent announcement of Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s proposed combination withInter Pipeline Ltd., by combining Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex (HPC) with Pembina's 60,000 bbls/d of propane supply infrastructure in Fort Saskatchewan, long-term supply risk for HPC would be eliminated, while further improving the possibility of a second such facility.

