Licence Count To End Of May Powers Ahead Of Last Year’s Tally

Operators licensed 498 new wells across the country last month, up from only 137 wells granted authorization in May 2020 when producers pulled back on drilling plans due to the effects of COVID-19 and the OPEC-Russia price war.

