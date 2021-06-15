Leucrotta Will Start Phase I Of Mica Pad Development Mid-July

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will begin Phase I of the Mica pad development in mid-July and it should be on production by mid-to-late October.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more