Crescent Point Applies To CER For Pipeline Abandonment

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is applying to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) for approval to abandon two pipelines in two separate right-of-ways (ROW), both of which are part of the abandonment program in this area.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more