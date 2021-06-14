Secure Energy Increases Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

Secure Energy Services Inc. has entered into a binding agreement with its syndicate of lenders to increase the size of the previously announced senior secured revolving credit facility available at closing of the business combination with Tervita Corporation to $800 million from $725 million.

