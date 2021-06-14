Innovation Mindset Must Continue To Evolve As Industry Looks To Meet Federal Emission Reduction Targets

Alberta has the innovative wherewithal to become a global leader in developing technologies that could help achieve stringent federal government emissions reduction targets to 2050 but it won’t come without myriad solutions and multi-sector co-operation, a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event heard last week.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more