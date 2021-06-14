Cenovus Applies To AER To Remove SRU Oxidizer Vent Stack As Continuous Emission Source At Sunrise

Cenovus Energy Inc. has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to remove the Sulphur Removal Unit (SRU) Oxidizer Vent Stack as a continuous emission source and add a Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) as a continuous emission source in its place at Sunrise.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more