CCUS Is A Game Changing Technology, But At What Cost? — CSUR Technical Webinar #3, June 23

Fact: The demand for energy continues to grow.

Fact: The demand to decrease emissions across the energy industry, in fact all GHG emitting industries, continues to grow.

These facts may seem at odds with each other. Thus, in response many companies across North America have set aggressive targets to reduce GHG emissions and improve their ESG performance. One established technology to help them make this a reality is carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). This is an important emissions reduction technology that can be applied across the energy system.

The Global CCS Institute states "In the fight against climate change, carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a game-changer. Its ability to avoid carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions at their source and enable large-scale decreases to CO2 already in the atmosphere via CO2 removal technologies, make it an essential part of the solution."

Recent reports from the U.N. itself state that this is a key tool in any international climate agreement: "This will thereby allow fossil fuels to become "part of the solution", rather than remain "part of the problem", and that "All technologies have a role to play in an energy system guided by rational economics." We agree! Thankfully, these discussions around rational economics are already underway!

Please join our panelists, who are key stakeholders related to CCUS and carbon management, as we discuss the real opportunities in this space, along with the risks and economics of making CCUS a reality within Western Canada.

Craig Golinowski, President and Managing Partner from Carbon Infrastructure Partners | Jodi Anhorn, President and CEO from GLJ. | Michael Belenkie, President & CEO - Entropy Inc and President & COO - Advantage Energy Ltd.

