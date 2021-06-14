Carbon Pricing Standards Should Be Common Across Canadian Jurisdictions: Report

Federal, provincial and territorial governments should develop common emissions-coverage pricing standards to support effectiveness and address competitiveness and fairness issues — that is the first of five recommendations the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices makes in its newly-released review of carbon pricing in Canada.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more