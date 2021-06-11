The PVT Lab Of The Future, And A New Method For Minimum Miscibility Pressure Measurement — CSUR Technical Webinar, June 15

Interface Fluidics is an Albertan technology company that provides insights into the interactions and properties of reservoir fluids. Since its founding in 2015 our microfluidic technology has transformed the way oil and gas producers select chemistry for conventional and unconventional reservoirs, and in 2021, we are taking on the biggest challenge in the oil analysis space - quick, accurate, and accessible phase behaviour analysis. Phase behaviour analysis is a critical decision point for all producers, and especially in hard to access areas of the world. In this presentation, we will present what Interface is setting our sights on, when we think we'll get there, as well as discuss case studies from our recent developments with companies like Equinor, Ovintiv, and others.

A CSUR Technical Webinar proudly sponsored by GLJ

PRESENTED BY: Stuart Kinnear, CEO, MBA - Interface Fluidics

MODERATED BY: Kelly Zukowski, Senior Manager, Engineering – GLJ

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Limited availability)