Oil Demand Set To Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels In 2022: IEA

Global oil demand is set to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, rising 5.4 million bbls/d in 2021 and a further 3.1 million bbls/d next year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted in its latest oil market report released this morning.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more