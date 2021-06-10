Schlumberger New Energy And Panasonic In Collaboration On Lithium Production Process

Schlumberger New Energy and Panasonic Energy of North America have entered into a collaboration agreement for the validation and optimization of the lithium extraction and production process to be used by Schlumberger New Energy at its Neolith Energy pilot plant in Nevada.

