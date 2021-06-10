Savage Talks OFS Cleantech Funding, Line 5 And SRP During PSAC Fireside Chat

Alberta energy service companies should have access to government innovation and technology funding to help improve environmental outcomes without first requiring E&P sponsorship, members of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) told the province’s energy minister during a fireside chat on Wednesday.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more