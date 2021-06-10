New! CHOA Podcast Episode: Net Zero Emissions Energy Systems And Canada’s Hydrogen Economy

In this episode, Louisa DeCarlo discusses hydrogen with three guests: Caralyn Bennett, Executive V.P. and Chief Strategy Officer of GLJ and CHOA president, David Layzell, Research Director at the Transition Accelerator, and Professor and Director of the Canadian Energy Systems Analysis Research (CESAR) University of Calgary initiative, and David Mercer, Head of Technology and Sustainability for Fluor Canada.

The podcast asks how can a hydrogen economy make sense economically? Is there a compelling business case? The discussion also covers new energy systems, hydrogen applications, blue vs green hydrogen, integrating supply and demand and the challenges and opportunities that come about from repurposing our existing infrastructure as we transition to a lower carbon economy. A great discussion about one of the hottest topics in energy today! CHOA gives thanks to Caralyn Bennett who acted as cohost, and to the episode sponsor, Fluor Canada Ltd.

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/over-barrel-choa-podcast-about-energy-people-who-create/id1488701107