Meeting Federal Net Zero Goal Will Be A Challenge But Is Doable, Calgary Chamber Event Hears

Ambitious emissions reduction targets introduced by the federal government earlier this year will have a significant impact on emission intensive industries like the oil and gas sector, but the challenges are not insurmountable and additional opportunities will arise, a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event heard earlier this week.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.