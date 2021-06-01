Set Your Sights On SAIT

Search
Introducing the Professional Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) Program

Become a professional drone pilot in just 15 weeks and get a foothold in a growing number of industries.

Earn your Canadian drone pilot certificate with SAIT's Transport Canada-accredited Professional Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) program. Gain specialized piloting skills in our one-of-a-kind drone training program where our industry experts will take your flying to the next level. SAIT’s RPAS program will teach you all aspects of operating drones for commercial use from their construction and maintenance to practical experience with inspections, mapping and processing geomatics data performed by Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems and emerging Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.

The next course starts August 16 and runs for 15 weeks. Applications are now open.

