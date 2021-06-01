Inter Pipeline Completes Acquisition Of Milk River Pipeline System

Inter Pipeline Ltd. has completed the acquisition of the Milk River pipeline system from Plains Midstream Canada ULC, in exchange for its 100 per cent ownership interest in the Empress II and 50 per cent ownership interest in the Empress V straddle plants.

