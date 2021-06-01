InPlay Extends Credit Facility; Petrus Working With Lenders

The maturity date applicable to and redetermination of the borrowing base under InPlay Oil Corp.’s senior credit facility has been extended from May 31, 2021 to June 14, 2021.

