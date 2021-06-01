Exclusive Free Webinar: Data And Decision-Making In Today’s Oil And Gas Industry
The Daily Oil Bulletin and geoLOGIC systems ltd. recently conducted an exclusive survey entitled “Data usage within Canada’s oil & gas industry.”
The survey informs how operators and service companies are using data in new ways to drive productivity, win new business and improve project planning. This data includes well spud, well licensing, land sales, completions/fracturing, drilling & production, financial, reservoir, pipeline and field. How this data is accessed and organized by companies can have a significant impact on performance.
The DOB invites you to join us on June 23 for a free virtual event where we’ll share key findings from the survey.
You’ll also hear how operators and oilfield service companies:
- Access real-time data via the cloud, and why
- Use this data to impact business decisions
- Integrate data from multiple sources into everyday workflows
- Use data to improve operational efficiency
- Win new business by leveraging data
Webinar Details
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (MT)
Presenters and Panelists
Kevin Krausert
CEO & Co-Founder
Avatar Innovations
Andy J. Mah
CEO
Advantage Energy Ltd.
David Hood
CEO
geoLOGIC systems ltd.
Bill Whitelaw
Managing Director, Strategy & Business Development
geoLOGIC systems ltd.
(Moderator)
Registration is FREE. Register today
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences