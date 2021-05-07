Topaz Was Busy On The Acquisition Front In Q1

During the first quarter of 2021, Topaz Energy Corp. continued to execute its growth strategy, investing $144 million to acquire 765,000 gross acres of high margin gross overriding royalty interests in the Deep Basin and Clearwater areas of Alberta.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more