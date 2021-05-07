Pembina’s Prince Rupert Terminal Enters Service

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s Prince Rupert Terminal, the company’s first propane marine export facility, entered service at the end of the quarter and as of April 22, two vessels had departed destined for international markets.

