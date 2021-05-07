Cenovus Encouraged By Feds’ CCUS Announcement; Progress Continues On ESG Efforts

Cenovus Energy Inc. is “encouraged” by the potential for federal government support for GHG reduction opportunities such as carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) that the company says will benefit Canada’s oil and gas industry as a whole.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more