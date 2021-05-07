Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 8

The U.S. rig count is up eight rigs from last week to 448, with oil rigs up two to 344, gas rigs up seven to 103, and miscellaneous rigs down one to one, according to Baker Hughes.

