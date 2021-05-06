Woodfibre LNG Signs Second Sales Agreement With BP Gas Marketing

Woodfibre LNG has signed a second sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with BP Gas Marketing Limited (BPGM), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of BP Plc, for the delivery of LNG to Asian markets.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more