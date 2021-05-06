OGC Launches New Landslide Susceptibility Map For Permit Holders Working In Northeast B.C.

Through research funding from the BC Oil and Gas Research and Innovation Society (BC OGRIS), a landslide susceptibility map for the northeastern B.C. (NEBC) region has been developed to assist the oil and gas industry in managing landslide risk.

