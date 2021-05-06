Murphy De-Levers, Executes And Explores During Q1 2021; Production Down For The Quarter

Murphy Oil Corporation started off 2021 by completing strategic financial transactions that de-levered the balance sheet and extended the maturity profile, says management.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more