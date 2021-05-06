InPlay Activity In Q1 Focused On Pembina

InPlay Oil Corp.’s capital program for the quarter consisted of $12.2 million of development capital focused on three (3.0 net) 1.5-mile ERH wells in Pembina and completing one (0.2 net) Nisku ERH well drilled in late 2020.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more