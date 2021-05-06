Enbridge Maintains Sustainable Dividend For Shareholders; Company Addresses Litigations

Enbridge Inc.’s dividend is “more than sustainable,” says top brass, as the balance sheet is strong, evidenced by an industry-leading credit rating, and by the business itself being well positioned.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more