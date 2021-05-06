DFIT-Flowback Analysis: A New Method To Estimate Pore Pressure, Minimum-Stress And Productivity Index In 2 Hours — CSUR Technical Webinar #2, May 18

Diagnostic Fracture Injection Tests (DFITs), which are a sequence of injection-falloff, have become commonplace in unconventional shale and tight reservoirs to obtain parameters used in hydraulic fracturing design, geomechanics and reservoir characterization; including closure pressure, a proxy for minimum in-situ stress, reservoir (pore) pressure and transmissibility. The main issue with conventional DFITs, specially with regards to estimating pore pressure, is long test durations that range from days to weeks or months.

The author has recently introduced a new procedure and analysis method to address this issue. The new procedure, DFIT-Flowback Analysis (DFIT-FBA), consists of two steps: 1) injection to initiate and propagate a mini hydraulic fracture and 2) immediate flowback of the injected fluid on surface at about 5% to 10% of the injection rate using a choke management system. The well flowing pressure and flowback rates are monitored throughout the flowback period. Rate Transient Analysis (RTA) methods are then applied to the flowback data to estimate pore pressure, closure pressure and well productivity index.

In this presentation, the analysis method is presented. The practical application of DFIT-Flowback in exploration and development of unconventional resources is demonstrated with several published field trials. The overall test duration is only few hours, making it very time and cost effective; and reduces the total cost significantly. The new method helps operators in characterizing the formation without delaying the hydraulic fracturing operations and development plan.

PRESENTERS: Behnam Zanganeh, Chevron Canada.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (from 10h00 to 11h00) – Mountain Time

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Limited availability)