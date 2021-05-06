CNRL Delivers Record Output In Q1, Generates Strong Financial Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted strong first quarter results and achieved record quarterly production and record quarterly liquids production of over 979,000 bbls/d as a result of “our effective and efficient operations and high operating levels” said Tim McKay, president, said during a Q1 conference call this morning.
