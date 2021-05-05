Spud Highlights For Q1 2021 Reported In geoXPLORER

Producers tested play boundaries during the first quarter of 2021 in several areas for the Montney, Duvernay, Charlie Lake and Clearwater, among other plays, reports the latest edition of the geoXPLORER newsletter.

Highlights of spud activity across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) during Q1 include:

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is pushing the Montney beyond the known Deep Basin and over-pressure limits, focusing on its northeast Peace River Block assets in the Oak/Siphon/Gopher areas (T86-87, R15-19W6) of northeast B.C. The TVD target depth is unknown for the 2021 wells, but five horizontals were spud off of three pads in Q1 2021 (see map above). “Large, contiguous blocks of available Montney rights exist between the Kelt lands and the majority of the Montney fairway,” says Burdine Rex , P.Geol., newsletter contributor. “The results of Kelt’s wells could expand the Montney resource play across the basin.”

is pushing the Montney beyond the known Deep Basin and over-pressure limits, focusing on its northeast Peace River Block assets in the Oak/Siphon/Gopher areas (T86-87, R15-19W6) of northeast B.C. The TVD target depth is unknown for the 2021 wells, but five horizontals were spud off of three pads in Q1 2021 (see map above). Ridgeback Resources Inc. is testing Charlie Lake limits in northwest Alberta with two horizontal wells (100/04-20-082-11W6/00 and 100/11-10-082-11W6/00) drilled east of the known subcrop edge.

is testing Charlie Lake limits in northwest Alberta with two horizontal wells (100/04-20-082-11W6/00 and 100/11-10-082-11W6/00) drilled east of the known subcrop edge. Other highlights in this edition feature interesting Q1 spuds for: Hitic Energy Ltd. (Duvernay), Headwater Exploration Inc. (Clearwater), Sitka Exploration Ltd. (Ellerslie), Karve Energy Inc. (Colony), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Ratcliff) and Villanova Energy Inc. (Alida).

The geoXPLORER newsletter leverages the capabilities of geoLOGIC systems ltd.’s data, software and analytical tools to track and monitor industry activity, generate new ideas and build exploration assessments within the WCSB.

Access to geoXPLORER provides subscribers with insights into trends within plays, as well as the means to use these insights within their own workflows. For more information, please email info@geologic.com

Note: The geoXPLORER newsletter is for educational purposes only, and is not intended to be a source of exploration, drilling or engineering advice.