Perpetual Expects Q2 Output Of 4,900 To 5,100 Boe/d

Perpetual Energy Inc. expects production in the second quarter to average 4,900 to 5,100 boe/d, reflecting production from the two (1.0 net) East Edson earning wells placed onstream in March, offset by natural declines.

