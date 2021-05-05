Paramount Assessing Ultra-Low Emission Upgrades

Paramount Resources Ltd. has engaged an outside engineering firm and is working with Clean Energy Systems, Inc. (CES) to assess the opportunity for ultra-low emission upgrades to one of the company's facilities.

