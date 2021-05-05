Notice of Receivership Sale Process – Water Licence

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT has been appointed by the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta as the receiver and manager (the “Receiver”) of Anterra Energy Inc. (“Anterra”).

The Receiver has engaged PwC Corporate Finance Inc. to divest of Anterra’s Water Licence (and the appurtenant diversion works) through a stalking horse sales process (the “Sales Process”). A confidential party has submitted a stalking horse bid in the form of a signed purchase agreement and has provided a cash deposit.

The Water Licence is for water allocation reserves issued to Anterra pursuant to the provisions of the Water Act (Alberta) under AER License No. 00027129-00-00, as amended. The purpose of use is industrial, and grants licence to divert up to 326 acre-feet annually from the Bow River at the diversion point near Carseland, AB: NW 33-21-25-W4M.

The Receiver is soliciting bids from other interested parties. In order to be considered in the Sales Process, interested parties must present offers providing for a net value of at least $939,000 (excluding transfer taxes and applicable break fee and cure costs) and meet other criteria as specified in the Sales Process documentation.

The deadline for submission of bids is May 26, 2021. Details of the Sales Process and further information about the Anterra receivership can be found at: www.pwc.com/ca/anterra

For further information, please contact Bryce Heggie at (403) 862-1067 or bryce.heggie@pwc.com