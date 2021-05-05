Essential’s Q1 2021 Results Impacted By COVID-19; Company Sees Need For Higher Pricing

Essential Energy Services Ltd. is optimistic a portion of improved customer cash flow in the back half of 2021 and into 2022 will translate into improved pricing for oilfield services, which can then be re-invested into equipment upgrades and fleet expansion, crew additions and important environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

