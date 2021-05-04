TransAlta, Pembina Pipeline In 100 MW Renewable Power Purchase Agreement

TransAlta Corporation has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the offtake of 100 MW from its proposed 130 MW Garden Plain Wind Power Project, to be located 30 kilometres north of Hanna.

