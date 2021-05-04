TransAlta, Pembina Pipeline In 100 MW Renewable Power Purchase Agreement

TransAlta Corporation has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the offtake of 100 MW from its proposed 130 MW Garden Plain Wind Power Project, to be located 30 kilometres north of Hanna.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.