Suncor’s Downstream Segment Held Up Well In Q1 Despite Demand Headwinds

While refined product demand remained weakened in the first quarter because of the pandemic, Suncor Energy Inc. says strong Q1 results were supported by the solid performance of the downstream segment as increased upgrading flexibility achieved through Syncrude and Base Plant interconnecting pipelines helped boost operations.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more