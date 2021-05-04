Entropy Inks Tech Development And Funding Agreement With Regina Research Institute

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.’s subsidiary, Entropy Inc., has signed a technology development and funding agreement with the University of Regina's Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute (CETRI), which secures exclusive ownership of a new generation of carbon capture solvents.

