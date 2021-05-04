Boulder Energy In Strategic Alternatives

Boulder Energy Ltd. has engaged National Bank Financial Inc. (NBF) as financial advisor and Raymond James Ltd. as co-financial advisor to begin a process to identify, examine and consider all strategic and financial alternatives available to the company, including a sale of its assets, with the ultimate view of enhancing stakeholder value.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more