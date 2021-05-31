Exclusive Free Webinar: Data And Decision-Making In Today’s Oil And Gas Industry

The Daily Oil Bulletin and geoLOGIC systems ltd. recently conducted an exclusive survey entitled “Data usage within Canada’s oil & gas industry.”

The survey informs how operators and service companies are using data in new ways to drive productivity, win new business and improve project planning. This data includes well spud, well licensing, land sales, completions/fracturing, drilling & production, financial, reservoir, pipeline and field. How this data is accessed and organized by companies can have a significant impact on performance.

The DOB invites you to join us on June 23 for a free virtual event where we’ll share key findings from the survey.

You’ll also hear how operators and oilfield service companies:

Access real-time data via the cloud, and why

Use this data to impact business decisions

Integrate data from multiple sources into everyday workflows

Use data to improve operational efficiency

Win new business by leveraging data

Webinar Details

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (MT)

Presenters and Panelists

Kevin Krausert

CEO & Co-Founder

Avatar Innovations

Andy J. Mah

CEO

Advantage Energy Ltd.

David Hood

CEO

geoLOGIC systems ltd.

Bill Whitelaw

Managing Director, Strategy & Business Development

geoLOGIC systems ltd.

(Moderator)

Registration is FREE. Register today