Topaz Acquiring Reserve Royalty

Topaz Energy Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with Reserve Royalty Income Trust for the purchase of subsidiaries which hold all of the Reserve Royalty assets for $26 million, payable through the issuance of 1.8 million Topaz shares.

