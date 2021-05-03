Perpetual Extends Credit Facility And Term Loan

The maturity date applicable to Perpetual Energy Inc.’s first lien credit facility has been extended to June 16, 2021 and the $20 million borrowing limit maintained.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more