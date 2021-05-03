Osum Shareholders Approve Amalgamation

Osum Oil Sands Corp. shareholders voted to approve the amalgamation of Osum and WEF Osum Acquisition Corp. (WOAC), an entity wholly-owned by Waterous Energy Fund (WEF).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more