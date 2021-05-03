MEG ‘Revising’ Production Outlook On Strong Q1 Performance

Based on better than expected production performance in the first quarter, MEG Energy Corp. is lifting the bottom end of its full year 2021 average production outlook to 88,000 – 90,000 bbls/d from 86,000 – 90,000 bbls.

