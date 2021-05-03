Imperial Well Positioned To ‘Operate And Compete’ In Low Carbon Future: CEO

Imperial Oil Limited president and CEO Brad Corson says he supports an economy-wide carbon tax, and the fact that the company has long operated in jurisdictions with carbon pricing positions it well to respond to the increased environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focus of investors and governments.
