Imperial Sees Slow Canadian Demand Recovery; Volatility To Continue Amid COVID Third Wave

Imperial Oil Limited’s downstream segment is still being impacted by pandemic-related demand issues, and while diesel has essentially recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, the company continues to see “volatility in lockdown and reopening efforts” that are affecting demand for other refined products, says CEO Brad Corson.

