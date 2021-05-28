Rig Locator: Western Canadian Activity Steady In May

Western Canada’s rig activity was fairly static during the seasonal slowdown in May—in percentage terms, the active rate was much higher than last year, when the effects of the COVID-19 slowdown were fully taking hold (see graph).

