Baker Hughes Rig Count: U.S. Up 2

The U.S. rig count is up two rigs from last week to 457, with oil rigs up three to 359, gas rigs down one to 98, and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at zero, according to Baker Hughes.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more