Suncor’s ‘Value Over Volume’ Mantra Expected To Pay Dividends, CEO Says

Bleak industry and market conditions that ensued as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold has only reinforced Suncor Energy Inc.’s “value over volume” operational strategy going forward, says the company’s top executive.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more