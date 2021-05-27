Suncor Accelerates GHG Reductions With Plan To Be Net-Zero By 2050

Suncor Energy Inc. plans to become a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2050 on emissions produced in running its facilities, including those in which it has a working interest.

